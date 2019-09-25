DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a person at the Walmart location in Douglasville.
The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thornton Road.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
No word on what prompted the stabbing.
The store has been evacuated as police investigate the scene. No word on when customers and employees will be allowed back inside.
