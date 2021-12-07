ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man accused of threatening administrators and staff members at one Atlanta Public School last week was arrested on Tuesday.
29-year-old Tyron Williams was arrested and charged with harassing communications and terroristic threats along with other charges that are pending at this time.
Atlanta Public Schools says they are committed to providing its students and employees with safe and secure spaces to learn and work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.