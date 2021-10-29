ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was arrested Friday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport he reportedly got into a fight with another man on a Delta Airlines flight.
Witnesses and airline employees told Atlanta Police officers that 30-year-old Curtis Maurice Clayton and 43-year-old German Montez were involved in a dispute on the plane.
Police say it appears that Clayton was sitting in front of Montez and because upset when Montez placed something in the seat pocket.
The dispute escalated until Clayton allegedly punched Montez. Clayton was then restrained by another passenger.
Clayton also was uncooperative with Atlanta police and damaged a police vehicle during the investigation. He was arrested and taken to jail. He is being charged with battery and interference with government property.
