VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Villa Rica Police Department have arrested 39-year-old Charles Howard Jones for hijacking of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and sexual battery.
VRPD says they received a report of a possible carjacking on Sept. 30 at the Day's Inn on Commerce Drive.
When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jones, hiding in the bushes.
After detaining Jones, they discovered he reportedly attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by a female by pulling on the door. The woman was able to lock the door and prevent him from entering.
Jones then got into another vehicle where a female was in the passenger seat. He initially tried to drive away but then he abandoned the vehicle and hotel guests began chasing him.
During the investigation, police officers discovered that Jones reportedly groped a 16-year-old female inside the hotel the previous night.
While being fingerprinted at the police department, Jones allegedly tried to grope a female police officer.
Jones was transported to Carroll County Jail.
