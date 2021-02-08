A driver has been arrested and charged in a six car wreck which killed a another driver from Columbus, Ga.
Cobb County police charged Rony Osvaldo Perez Lucas Sunday. He is accused of driving without a license, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle, and failure to maintain a lane.
The wreck happened Sunday morning around 2:25 according to traffic investigators. Perez-Lucas was driving a 2002 maroon Toyota Tundra eastbound on I-285 east of Powers Ferry Road, approaching the Fulton County line. The Tundra hit the concrete barrier that separates the east and west bound lanes. The collision caused the truck to bounce back into travel lanes. Perez-Lucas left the wrecked truck, taking off towards Fulton County.
A 2018 Hyundai Sonata which was traveling on eastbound on I-285 struck the wrecked Tundra. The collision pushed the wrecked truck further along, causing the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado to collide with it.
Three additional vehicles were involved in the collision. A 2010 Black Nissan Maxima, 2012 Audio A5, and a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica either hit the Toyota Tundra, Hyundai Sonata, or the Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, 67-year-old Andrew Omoregbe of McDonough, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Hyundai Sonata, 42-year-old Stacey Render of Atlanta, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 32-year-old Desmond Graham of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Audi A5, 24-year-old Dajuan Williams of Norcross, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica, 63-year-old Lewis Newmark of Chamblee, was not injured.
The driver of the Nissan Maxima, 21-year-old Nathaniel Skrine of Atlanta, was not injured.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
