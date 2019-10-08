COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police say "dirty talk" with a minor landed a Cobb County man behind bars.
People make their way in and out of the Smyrna Food Depot on a daily basis. They grab, fruits and veggies, but on Friday an off duty Smyrna police officer noticed two customers interested in something that wasn’t for sale.
“After they walked inside the business these gentlemen made some flirtatious comments to an employee that was working there who is under the age of 18,” Sgt. Louis Defense of the Smyrna police department explained.
According to Police records Brandon Sims, called the 16-year-old employee “baby girl.” He later told her he wanted to Kiss her lips. Then referring to his genital area, said “I got something for you. We can do things.” That conversation landed Sims in handcuffs.
“The individual we took into custody was under the influence of alcohol,” Defense said. He was charged with Misdemeanor public intoxication and Felony Enticing a child.
“It’s extremely important that when an adult is talking to a minor in an inappropriate manner that that minor report it to a responsible adult immediately,” Defense told CBS46 News.
Thanks to the teen’s courage, Sims was denied bond and remains off the streets.
