CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A one year old child died from a traumatic brain injury in June, and now Clayton County deputies believe they have the suspect behind the tragedy in custody.
John C. Sumner was arrested December 18, less than an hour after a warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Clayton County Police say on June 16, the one year old child was found unresponsive at a residence in Jonesboro. EMS arrived to the scene and determined pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Police say the child was picked up from daycare by the mother and appeared to not have any known health issues. However, after 12 hours in the care of Sumner, the child was dead.
An autopsy revealed the child suffered a head trauma that caused bleeding in the brain.
