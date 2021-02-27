A Clayton County man was arrested for murdering a man at a Jonesboro home.
According to Clayton County police, officers responded to a person shot call at a home on February 21. The shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Dundy Court.
Officers arrived at the address and saw witnesses running from the home screaming “help”, according to police spokesperson.
The witness then told police his fiend was “just shot”.
When officers entered the home, police found the victim dead from a single gunshot wound.
According to Clayton police, the witness told officers the suspect, Kevin Greene, got into an argument with the victim over a bill at a local sports bar.
Officers said Greene was later arrested near the shooting and he is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
