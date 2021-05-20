CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—A man is behind bars after deputies said he reportedly robbed and shot at two elderly women.
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday at the Dollar Tree in Love Joy. According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, deputies were dispatched to a carjacking call at the Dollar Tree. When deputies arrived, two elderly women allegedly said a man approached them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle.
“During the robbery, the suspect fired 5 rounds at the victim’s feet before leaving,” according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County sheriff’s office.
Within minutes, deputies reportedly located the vehicle near Tara Boulevard and Fayetteville Road. Clayton County sheriff’s units as well as other police agencies boxed in the vehicle. The suspect surrendered and police reportedly recovered the gun used during the alleged robbery.
The suspect, Bahbi Kelske, 24, of Hampton, was charged with several crimes including possession of a firearm during a crime, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and theft by taking.
Kelske is being held at the Clayton County jail without bond.
