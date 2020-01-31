COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Cobb County police say they have arrested a man responsible for at least two bank robberies.
According to a statement from Cobb County police, Charles Travick, 54, was arrested Thursday for two counts of bank robbery.
The first bank robbery happened on Tuesday at the BB&T on Tramore Point in Austell.
According to police, Travick entered the bank at 9:00 a.m. with a handgun and demanded money. The teller complied and police wrote Travick left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The second bank robbery occurred on Wednesday.
Cobb police indicated Travick entered the Regions Bank on Mulkey Road with a handgun.
After Travick left the bank, there was a short pursuit and Travick was arrested, police wrote.
There were no injuries.
Cobb County police stated the investigation for both bank robberies has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.