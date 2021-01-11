The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Snellville.
The shooting happened Monday around 3 a.m. near Summit Peak Way. That is off of Highway 78.
According to a Snellville police spokesperson, officers responded to someone reporting a suspicious man in the area.
A female officer located the suspicious man and during her encounter, there was a fight.
The officer, according to the spokesperson, deployed her taser.
Moments later, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, police said.
The officer returned fire; it is not clear if the officer struck the suspect. The officer was not injured.
After shots were fired, the suspect ran into a nearby wood line where he was later arrested.
Snellville police called in Gwinnett County SWAT units to help search for the suspect.
K-9 units as well as a police helicopter were also called in to assist in the search.
Highway 78 was shut down for hours while police searched for the man.
