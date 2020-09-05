PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46)—Three people were arrested in Peachtree City in connection to allegedly spraying a Victoria Secret employee in the face with mace.
According to a report from Peachtree City police, on September 3, officers responded to an assault and theft call at the Victoria Secret, located at the Avenues Shopping Center of Peachtree City.
Police wrote “an additional caller advised that two males had just pepper sprayed one of the store employees and left on foot. While speaking with witnesses on scene, it was determined that the individuals had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from the establishment and assaulted the employee as they were attempting to leave.”
Moments after the reported incident, officers tried to stop the vehicle allegedly connected to the theft.
Police wrote there was a short car pursuit, and four people got out of the car and ran from police.
Three of the people were arrested during a foot chase, police wrote.
Police said Eugene Martin, 32, of Albany, was arrested for spraying mace in the clerk’s face.
In addition, Timmy Chambers, 23, and Ashley Anderson, 32, both from Albany, were charged with party to a crime of armed robbery.
Police wrote they are still trying to find the driver of the car police believe was connected to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.