CANTON (CBS46)—A Canton man was arrested after officers said he made violent threats at a bank.
According to a press release from Canton police, on June 10th, officers responded to a disorderly conduct call at the Well Fargo Bank on Prominence Point Parkway.
When officers arrived, witnesses told officers a man at the bank’s drive-thru window was allegedly armed with a handgun, yelled obscenities, and made threats of violence.
Moments later, the man reportedly threw a tube canister at the teller window and left the bank’s parking lot in a vehicle.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage and determined the man’s identity.
Detectives later got a warrant for Michael Roberts, 43, who was arrested and booked at the Cherokee County Jail.
Roberts is facing aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges, police wrote.
In a statement, Canton Police Chief Stephen Merrifield wrote, “I would like to thank all of the Canton P.D. Officers involved in this case for their hard work in getting this armed and dangerous person in custody. I would also like to thank the Paulding County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in locating and arresting this suspect”.
