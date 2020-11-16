A Cobb County was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats to a state employee.
According a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Kyle Lussier, 47, threatened to harm an employee of Georgia Secretary of State’s office on November 9.
Lussier reportedly made the threat after learning his application for a Limited Liability Corporation had been denied, the release stated.
Lussier has since bonded out of Cobb County Jail on after posting a $7500 bond.
