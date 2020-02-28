CHEROKEE Co., GA (CBS46)—According to Cherokee County sheriff’s officials, a man is behind bars without bond after he allegedly tried to meet up with a girl under the age of 15 for sex.
Mackenzie Merriman, 34, of Acworth, walked from his home to meet up with the girl but he was taken into custody when detectives arrived at the scene, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Merriman is charged with two counts of obscene internet contact with a child and one count of computer pornography.
