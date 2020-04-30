CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his deputies arrested a man wanted for allegedly uploading child pornography onto social media sites.
According to a press release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations secured a warrant for Vincent Hughes, 30, of Forest Park, for allegedly uploading child pornography onto websites with children as young as five years old.
In addition, Hughes was wanted out of Douglas County for violating probation, according to the press release.
The press release reported Hughes was on probation for child molestation.
Clayton County Sheriff’s officials learned Hughes was inside of a home at a residence on Thurman Road in the Conley area of Clayton County.
Deputies surrounded the home, and in an attempt to escape police, Hughes reportedly jumped out of a second story window
“Hughes confessed to the G.B.I. to multiple statutory rapes and child molestation involving children under the age of 15 as well as being in possession of child pornography”, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.