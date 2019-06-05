ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on the Beltline has been arrested by Atlanta Police.
Wednesday evening police located and arrested Quintavious Walker in the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive in Decatur. He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.
Police said Walker is responsible for an April 25 assault that occurred in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, and a robbery on the Beltline May 29. The victim of the robbery told police Walker approached her from behind while she was jogging and demanded she hand over her fanny pack -- which had her keys and cellphone inside.
Walker then fled towawrd Harwell Street. The victim's fanny pack were recovered a short while after the incident.
