ATHENS-CLARKE CO (CBS46)—An Athens-Clarke County man has been arrested in connection to several burglaries and car break-ins, police reported.
According to a press release from Athens-Clarke County police, on June 11, officers responded to calls reporting several vehicles and homes were broken into near the Old Lexington Road area.
While responding to an entering auto call on June 12, Athens-Clark police said they arrested Courtney Brown, 29, in connection to the burglaries and car break-ins.
“Brown entered at least two vehicles and stole a gun, which was recovered by police”, the press release stated.
Brown was charged with 10 car break-ins and three burglaries.
Athens-Clarke police are encouraging car owners to remove valuables from inside of their vehicles and to secure the exterior of their home and garage doors.
