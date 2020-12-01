Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his office arrested a man wanted for a murder in the parking lot of an Atlanta Goodwill.
According to a press release, Clayton County deputies tracked down and arrested Leondre Pittman on Thanksgiving Day.
Pittman was identified as a suspect involved in numerous car thefts in Clayton County.
Sheriff Hill’s office reported Pittman had several amounts of oxycodone in his possession when he was arrested.
After processing Pittman in jail, Atlanta homicide detectives advised Clayton County jail officials that Pittman was wanted in connection to the October murder of Lawrence Denney, 73.
Denney was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Goodwill on Collier Road.
Antonio Sanders, 17, was also arrested on November 11 by Atlanta police in connection to Sanders’ murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.