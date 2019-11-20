ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)--Roswell police have arrested a man in connection to concealing a person’s death.
According to police, officers responded to a suspicious death call at the Nesbit Palisades Apartments at Jasmine Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigative unit assisted Roswell detectives in the investigation.
During their investigation, police said they took out a warrant for Malik Grant, 23. Grant is charged with concealing a death.
Officers arrested Grant at the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road in Roswell Wednesday during the overnight hours.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.