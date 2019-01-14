HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities have arrested a man they say was in possession of a cell phone that contained of images, videos, and or photographs depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Justin Jeffery Edge, 18, was arrested at a residence located in the 3200 block of Couch Circle, following an investigation.
Investigators applied for and received a search warrant for the cellular telephone. Analysts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation examined the contents of the telephone. The findings by GBI Agents regarding the contents of the cellular telephone were relinquished to Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant was for 54 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Edge was arrested without incident and booked in at the Hall County Jail.
No bond has been set for Edge at this time.
This case remains under investigation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
