MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Mount Zion Road in Morrow on Oct. 6.
22-year-old Tyree D. Johnson was killed in the incident. His family describes him as a "lovable giant" who would always tag along with his big sister.
Stockbridge resident Willie Charles Barnes, 42, was arrested for his death on Nov. 5. He was arrested by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and is being held in the Clayton County Jail.
The Morrow Police Department says they received multiple tips from the public that led to Barnes' arrest.
The investigation continues into the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrow Police Department at 770-961-4006 or Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-6077.
