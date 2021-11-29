ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Nov. 26 on Boulder Park Drive SW in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police Department, Carlos Dill has been taken into custody. Dill was taken into custody at Grady Hospital where he was being treated for injuries that were apparently sustained during the encounter.
ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men dead in separate Atlanta shootings
Dill will be taken to Fulton County Jail once he is released. He will be charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.
