ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A passenger at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is facing a sexual battery charge after he allegedly groped two women Monday afternoon.
Atlanta Police arrived at Gate 9 where the two women provided statements detailing genital groping and being grabbed from behind by 35-year-old Jose Balp.
One of the victims, a gate agent, also told police Balp pressed his body against her. All physical contact was unwanted by the victims.
As a result of the incident, Balp was transported to Clayton County Jail. His luggage has been placed in city property.
