Jackson County, GA (CBS46) Police have a man in custody after officers found several dangerous snakes inside his Jackson County home.
Greg Frederick was arrested and is facing several charges after police say he was keeping the snakes and an Eastern box turtle in an area near a baby crib.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the home for an unrelated reason and that's when they discovered the reptiles.
Frederick is charged with keeping the dangerous snakes without a permit and reckless conduct for endangering the bodily safety of another.
