A man is behind bars after police said he struck a woman with a vehicle and then left the scene.
According to Acworth police, the hit-and-run happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. near the Valero Gas Station located at 5473 North Main Street.
According to an Acworth police spokesperson, officer arrived at the scene and found a woman in the parking lot suffering from critical injuries.
The woman, Katie Lambert, 27, of White, Ga., was air-lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.
According to a press release, an Emerson police officer located and arrested the suspect after the suspect’s car description was broadcast to nearby agencies.
Acworth police questioned and charged Corbin Engler, 26, of Buchanan, with aggravated battery, cruelty to children, hit and run, and reckless driving.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Acworth police department at 770-974-1232.
