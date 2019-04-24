FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies found the man who took off from an accident on Monday.
The crash took place on Martin Road near GA 400.
Police arrested 31-year-old Quin Quayles from Forsyth county on April 24.
A warrant went out for Quayles arrest for the possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
He has been charged with obstruction and following too close.
