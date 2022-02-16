GARY FREEMAN

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department says it has arrested the person they believe hit and killed a juvenile pedestrian on Feb. 15.

Gary Freeman is being charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving on a suspended license.

CCPD says the juvenile was struck around 7:30 p.m. near Walker Road and East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.

They were able to locate the involved vehicle, a box truck, and the driver shortly after.

At 9 a.m. Feb. 16, CCPD was notified that the juvenile had died.

