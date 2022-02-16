CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department says it has arrested the person they believe hit and killed a juvenile pedestrian on Feb. 15.
Gary Freeman is being charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving on a suspended license.
On February 15, 2022, at Clayton County Officers learned the juvenile was struck by a box truck and the vehicle fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect Gary Freeman is being charged with Vehicular Homicide, Hit and Run, and Driving While Suspended pic.twitter.com/0VrXAh8ftE— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) February 16, 2022
CCPD says the juvenile was struck around 7:30 p.m. near Walker Road and East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.
They were able to locate the involved vehicle, a box truck, and the driver shortly after.
At 9 a.m. Feb. 16, CCPD was notified that the juvenile had died.
