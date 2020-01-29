JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A five-month investigation into multiple reports of mail theft and identity fraud has led to the arrest of 37 year-old Jason Thomas Garrett of Grayson.
Grayson was arrested by the Braselton Police Department and charged with 12 counts of identity fraud along with being charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
The investigation identified six individuals from Jackson County that were victims of Garrett's alleged identity fraud scheme.
An official with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said that Garrett is a person of interest in identity fraud and theft cases in three other counties. He also has outstanding warrants in Clarke County and Winder.
