JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday that was wanted in both Gwinnett and Jackson Counties for illegally entering vehicles. Braxton Fricke, 18 years-old from Pendergrass, had warrants out of Gwinnett County for illegally entering autos, theft by taking, and identity theft. In addition to his warrants in Gwinnett County, Fricke has been tied to multiple entering auto thefts where guns were stolen in Jackson County. He is being charged with four counts of illegally entering autos, three counts of felony theft by taking for the firearms, and an additional misdemeanor charge of theft by taking.
Citizens are encouraged to notify their local law enforcement agencies of any suspicious persons, crimes, or other relevant information by calling 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718.
