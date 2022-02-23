CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer in Cartersville.
According to the Cartersville Police Department, Justin Greene attempted to assist officers on a felony stop on Feb. 18, but left before he could be identified. In that stop, Greene presented himself as a “Public Safety Officer,” displayed a replica firearm, and attempted to assist officers in bringing two suspects into custody at gunpoint.
Police say Greene was driving what appeared to be an unmarked police car complete with lights and a siren, and was wearing a badge.
On Feb. 23, officers arrested Greene inside the vehicle and seized a number of items, including tactical gear, the replica firearms, and identification closely resembling Georgia Police Credentials.
