CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries throughout Cartersville Tuesday.
Tavion Lakail Carter of Cartersville was wanted in connection to dozens of car burglaries that occurred in recent months.
Carter is booked at the Bartow County Jail charged with multiple counts of entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges related to theft.
This is an ongoing investigation, and some charges are pending.
