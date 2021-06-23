COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested after a hidden camera was found in a women's restroom inside a business.
An employee at Dangling Carrott Creative in Kennesaw, said the camera was installed to record people using the restroom.
When she found the camera, she told investigators she saw Daniel Eduardo Portes enter the women's restroom.
His bond is set at $3,500.
