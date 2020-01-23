CLAYTON Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office announced they arrested a man who reportedly kicked in a pregnant woman’s door and broke her jaw.
The incident happened September 28 at a home in Clayton County.
Investigators have not released the location of the incident.
According to a press release from Hill’s office, Kenneth Reed broke the pregnant woman’s jaw in front of her minor children.
Reed was arrested Wednesday at CLS Plasma on Cleveland Avenue after fugitive investigators spotted him in a green Dodge Caravan.
Officers entered CLS Plasma, spotted Reed standing in line, and quickly handcuffed him, Hill's office said.
Reed is facing aggravated battery, cruelty to children, and criminal trespass charges.
Previously, Reed was number two on Sheriff Hill’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.
