NORCROSS, GA (CBS46)—A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a person in front of a gas station.
According to a Facebook post from the Norcross police department, Justin Cruz robbed a pedestrian in front of the BP Gas Station located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Buford Highway.
Police posted the robbery happened on February 12.
Police reported they arrested Cruz a couple of hours after the alleged robbery.
“We pride ourselves in keeping the community safe and solving cases as soon as possible” a spokesperson posted.
Cruz was charged with several charges including armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
