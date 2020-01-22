MADISON Co., Ga. (CBS46)—The Madison County Sheriff’s office and the Georgia State Patrol arrested a man who reportedly fired several shots at a state trooper.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Highway 72 in the area of Meadow Lane late Tuesday night.
Officials said a man ran from troopers while firing an AK-47.
“The trooper returned fire, but neither the trooper nor suspect was hit”, a spokesperson said.
The man was later arrested after a massive police search and there were no injuries reported.
