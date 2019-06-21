STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is in custody following an attempt to sell a stolen cloned vehicle.
Police say a Lilburn man purchased a vehicle through OfferUp. He learned the vehicle was stolen when he tried to register it. The man says the seller gave him a fraudulent title and applied a fictitious VIN to the vehicle.
The buyer contacted Gwinnett County police when he later discovered the same seller had listed another vehicle for sale online. Police made an offer to purchase that vehicle and arranged a meeting with the seller.
Miles Nimmons, 21, of Covington was taken into custody and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, altered VIN and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Police learned the vehicle was reported stolen in May from an Enterprise Rental facility in Miami, Fla.
