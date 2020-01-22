ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Habersham County man is behind bars for allegedly setting fire to his own apartment building Tuesday night.
Investigators arrested Logan Michael, 22, for first degree arson after police said he set fire to his apartment off Double Bridge Road in Demorest around 11:30 pm.
According to Police, Michael called the fire in himself. Before fire crews arrived, the flames caused moderate damage to the interior of his apartment which sits above a garage.
Michael admitted to setting the fire and was charged with first degree arson.
"It is always nice to have a suspect in custody virtually the same night after a fire is ruled arson," said Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King.
Michael is the 9th person to be arrested with assistance from the state's Fire Investigative Unit in 2020.
