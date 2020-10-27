COVINGTON (CBS46)—Covington police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted two women.
According to a Facebook post from Covington police, a man approached a woman on October 25 and he asked her if could take pictures of her feet for a project.
“The victim agreed and the male grabbed her foot and began to touch himself in front of her," police wrote.
The same man allegedly licked another victim’s foot at the Dollar General on Highway 78, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the man to call Detective Jeff Bruno at 770-385-2149.
