HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday who was suspected of firing a gun at two police officers in Covington in December.
On Dec. 30, 2021 the owner of Sudo Bar and Grill in Ellenwood asked Ernest Bolton, 36, to leave the establishment.
As Bolton drove away, he allegedly discharged a firearm towards the two officers who were working an off-duty job.
Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said, “The mission is still the same in 2022 and that is to remove these types of individuals from our streets. There have been a number of officer involved shootings in the metro area. Thankfully, no one was injured in this situation.”
The HCSO SIU arrested Bolton in the 1500 block of Access Road in Covington on Jan. 21.
The handgun believed to have been the weapon used in the shooting was found in the vehicle the suspect was driving.
Bolton is in the Henry County Jail and is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.
