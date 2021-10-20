PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for stabbing another man on Hiram Sudie Road in Hiram in the early morning hours of Oct. 19.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 3:41 a.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Ryan Thompson on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital and is in critical condition.
The Sheriff's Office were able to identify 29-year-old Dylan "DJ" Hill as the suspect and he was arrested without incident near Hart Road and GA 61 South (Villa Rica Highway) at about noon Oct. 19.
He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail and is facing a charge of aggravated assault at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
