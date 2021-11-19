COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County District Attorney announced the arrest of Christopher Milton for an unsolved kidnapping, rape, and aggravated assault that happened 30 years ago.
Police said the case investigation started in 1990 and was a part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).
SAKI, a grant funded program, allows the testing of samples from sexual assault kits and property in evidence for DNA and other evidence.
That evidence sample is then placed in a data base in order to determine if a match can be made to a potential suspect.
District Attorney SAKI Investigator Lisa Bishop, re-opened the thirty-year-old case and continues to lead the investigation into this assault.
Investigator Bishop was integral in collecting additional information, which provided enough evidence to secure a warrant for Milton's arrest.
He was arrested shortly after the warrant was issued.
