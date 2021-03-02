The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a man was arrested in connection to vandalizing the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters building.
The reported vandalism happened in July 2020 at the height of nationwide protest following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
A GBI spokesperson said Andrew Carlisle, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on February 25 for causing damage to the GDPS headquarters and a patrol car.
“Carlisle was among a group of individuals that threw stones and incendiary devices through windows and spray-painted graffiti during the incident,” according to the GBI.
At the time of the vandalism, police said a large group descended on the building armed with rocks, spray paint, fireworks, bricks and Molotov cocktails.
Carlisle faces one misdemeanor count of riot and two felony counts of criminal interference with government property.
A GBI spokesperson said the investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (1-800-597-8477).
