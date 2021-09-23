ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department have arrested 29-year-old Joshua Harris for shooting a woman on Sept. 22.
CCPD says they went to a home in the 400 block of Rosewood Circle in Jonesboro shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Upon entry, they found the woman at the bottom of the stairs with a gunshot wound. Harris was reportedly nearby. Officers told Harris to come out and he was placed into custody without incident.
Police say that it appears Harris and the woman were arguing before the shooting. She was transported to an area hospital to be treated. Three juveniles were removed from the home.
Harris was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree.
