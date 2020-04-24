CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced the arrest of the Number 1 person on his Top 10 Most Wanted List.
According to a press release from Sheriff Hill’s office, Darnell Howard was placed Number 1 on the list after a stray bullet killed Osvaldo Gabriel Gonzales, 7, on April 11 https://bit.ly/3evdU8I.
The April gang-related shooting happened at a home near the 1700 block of Rock Cut Road in Conley, according to Clayton police.
Clayton Sheriff said Howard was added to Number 1 on his list because Howard is the brother of the man who was shot during the shooting.
Howard was arrested in DeKalb County on Wednesday.
In addition, at the location of Howard’s arrest, police recovered nine guns, the press release stated.
Sheriff Hill reported Howard was also connected to an October 2019 fatal shooting on Jewell Terrace Drive in Conley.
During the 2019 shooting, “Howard shot a male victim after an physical altercation in front of the victim’s residence. The victim’s fiance ran and stood in front of the victim to prevent Howard from shooting him again.Howard fled the scene and the victim died from his wounds”, the release stated.
Last week, Clayton Sheriff announced his office was going to dramatically increase police presence in the area where the seven-year-old was fatally shot https://bit.ly/2KrnADA.
As a result of increased police patrols that began last week, Sheriff Hill announced over 50 arrests have been made in the area.
