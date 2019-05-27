FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fayetteville Police believe a male suspect who was apprehended on Memorial Day is connected to a murder.
Shanard Rease, 39, was arrested around 1 a.m. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
On May 24 officers were dispatched to the area of Bay Branch Boulevard, along Hwy 54 where evidence leading to a homicide was collected.
