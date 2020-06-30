ATHENS-CLARKE CO (CBS46)—An Athens-Clarke County man is behind bars after police said he was connected to an armed robbery.
According to a press release from Athens-Clark County Police, on June 27, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the IHOP on Baxter Street.
Officers wrote the victim was able to describe the armed robbery suspect.
An officer in the area spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, police wrote.
Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, Jordan Hill, 18, of Athens.
“Evidence linking Hill to the armed robbery as well as other drug offenses was located in the vehicle”, police reported.
Hill was arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault .
