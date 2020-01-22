CARROLL Co., GA (CBS46)—Carroll County deputies arrested a man in connection to a body found in a brush pile behind a home.
Officials said they received a call for a deceased person located at the 100 block of Rose Street in San Marco Subdivision on Monday.
Officers arrived and found a dead male wrapped in a blanket behind a home.
Detectives identified Aaron Ashley, 41, of Carrollton as the owner of the residence.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers began searching for Ashley, “not knowing if he would be involved in the incident or a victim himself.”
Police later received a tip that Ashley was at a home on Waddell Street in Bremen, Georgia.
Investigators went to speak with Ashley, however, investigators said Ashley barricaded himself inside the residence, prompting a police standoff.
Carroll County officials said the standoff ended peacefully, and Ashley was taken into custody.
“This is still an active investigation and manner of death and the victim’s identity will not be released at this time pending positive identification and autopsy results”, Carroll County Sheriff Lang said.
Ashley is facing murder charges and concealment of a death, and more charges could follow once the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.