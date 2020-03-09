HABERSHAM CO., Ga (CBS46)—The Habersham County Sheriff’s office announced they have charged a man in connection to a fatal fire.
According to Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, units responded to a fatal fire at the 600 block of Yonah Post Road in Alto, Georgia.
The fire happened Sunday, just before 7 a.m.
When fire units arrived, they located a dead woman at the scene.
Jeremy Chastain, 30, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass in connection to the fire, the post stated.
Officials are waiting on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab before determining any additional charges.
The GBI and the state fire marshal’s office are currently handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.