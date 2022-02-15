ATLANTA (CBS46) — Officials are working to figure out what prompted a fire to break out in front of the Federal Reserve Bank.
It happened Tuesday morning around 9:36 a.m. along Peachtree Street NE.
Fire investigators believe the blaze was intentionally set. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Federal Reserve Bank sent the following statement:
“The Atlanta Fed confirms that there was an incident outside our building in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday morning. We are thankful for the quick response of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Atlanta Police Department, as well as from our Atlanta Fed law enforcement and facilities teams. No injuries were reported, and the building exterior experienced only minor smoke damage. We are assisting in the investigation. Further updates of the incident will come from the Atlanta Police Department.”
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
